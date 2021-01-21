The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.32. 4,774,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,038,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

