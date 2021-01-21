The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.68. The Middleby reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

MIDD traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.20. 9,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

