The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.51

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.51 and traded as low as $31.47. The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 82,683 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.51.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

