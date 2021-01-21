The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.28. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 90,279 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.