The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.28. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 90,279 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

