The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $160.00

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $160.00, but opened at $180.00. The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) shares last traded at $182.00, with a volume of 120,953 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.83 million and a P/E ratio of -17.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other news, insider Rachel Neaman purchased 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £3,000.50 ($3,920.17). Also, insider Oliver James Rigby sold 41,009 shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £79,967.55 ($104,478.12).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

