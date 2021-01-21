The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

