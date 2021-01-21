The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

