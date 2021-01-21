The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $145,000.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,144. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The RealReal by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

