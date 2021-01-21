The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Shares Gap Up to $573.00

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $573.00, but opened at $612.00. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) shares last traded at $594.80, with a volume of 2,668,514 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

Get The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 669.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 81.85%.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider John Bates bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,728 ($64,969.95). Also, insider Annette Court bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Insiders bought 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800 over the last quarter.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.