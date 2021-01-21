The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $30,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 26,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,272. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

