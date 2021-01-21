The Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

The Southern stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

