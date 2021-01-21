The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 4.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. 95,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,359. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

