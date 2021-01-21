The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.08

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.08 and traded as high as $75.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) shares last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 5,803,878 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4899993 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

