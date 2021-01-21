The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

