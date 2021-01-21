The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

