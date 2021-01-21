THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.38 million and $26,228.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

