Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $3.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $18.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $515.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

