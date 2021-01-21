ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Up 9.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares rose 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 9,269,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 2,198,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

THMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

