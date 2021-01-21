Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $131.93 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $131.93 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00120694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023099 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

