Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $197.14. 433,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day moving average is $205.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

