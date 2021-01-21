Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.15. Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 30,693,256 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £15.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

About Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.