THORChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.44 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00005616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $273.25 million and approximately $35.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00052682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00126264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00074505 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

