ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 22% Lower This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $518.54 million and $48,087.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $5,981.84 or 0.19531619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00052074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00126104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00292022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00072728 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

