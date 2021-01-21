ThoreNext (THX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,613.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $6.99 million and $1,613.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext (THX) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

