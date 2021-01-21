ThreeFold (TFT) Price Reaches $0.0254

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ThreeFold has a market cap of $2.06 million and $8,194.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars.

