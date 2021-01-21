Thugs Finance Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $888,388.82 and approximately $284.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

