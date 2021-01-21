Tidex Token Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $957,906.69 and approximately $237.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00123190 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00274890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067329 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.