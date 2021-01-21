Tidex Token (TDX) One Day Volume Hits $1,701.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,701.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 108.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

