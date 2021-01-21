Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $18,987.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

