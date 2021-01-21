TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.71 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $365,215.48 and $2.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00465560 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger .

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

