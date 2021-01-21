Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.50. Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 27,972,815 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of £35.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Get Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Phillips purchased 2,777,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,499,995.80 ($1,959,754.12).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.