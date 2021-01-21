Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0012

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $134.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007572 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003418 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007327 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 448.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.