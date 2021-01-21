Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Down 16.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) fell 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.38. 9,360,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,343,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
The stock has a market cap of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
