Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Down 16.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) fell 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.38. 9,360,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,343,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a market cap of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

