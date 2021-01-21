Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.56. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 16,303 shares.

The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.