TitanSwap (TITAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.60 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

