Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 9.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 3,142,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,824,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

TLSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.15 million, a P/E ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.