TokenPay (TPAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $331,575.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 9% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $331,575.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,524.51 or 1.00366207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,897,083 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

