TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $354,902.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,864.39 or 1.00001459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00024019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015445 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,898,920 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

