TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.55. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 71,667,672 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

About TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.