Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.98. 38,611,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 52,642,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

