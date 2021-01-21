Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 158.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure makes up about 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $455,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 50,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

