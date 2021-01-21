Total (NYSE:TOT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at $1,159,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 16.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Total by 0.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

