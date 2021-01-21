Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Total were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 16.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Total by 0.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 13,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,785. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

