TouchCon Hits Market Cap of $329,144.17 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 44.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $329,144.17 and approximately $15,866.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

