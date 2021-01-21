Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOU. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE TOU opened at C$20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 112.42. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. Also, Director John William Elick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at C$310,696.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $885,693 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

