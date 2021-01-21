Traceability Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $322.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $322.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00054222 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003848 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003307 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003228 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

