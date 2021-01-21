Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13). Approximately 11,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 44,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The company has a market capitalization of £89.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.57.

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) Company Profile (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

