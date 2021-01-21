Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

