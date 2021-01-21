Traders Buy High Volume of Koninklijke Philips Put Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,400 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,057% compared to the average volume of 121 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,432,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

