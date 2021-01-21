Traders Buy Large Volume of Alcoa Call Options (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 87,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,565 call options.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 363,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.